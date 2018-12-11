Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users in the US receiving new Android Pie beta update

Samsung Galaxy S9 was the recent flagship offering by Samsung which was released back in March this year. The smartphone shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and was lined up to receive the latest Android 9 Pie update. The smartphone has already received two Android Pie Beta update in the past and now, it is receiving another Android Pie Beta update which suggests that the smartphone is close to receive the stable version of Android update which is expected to be available for the masses next year in 2019.

Samsung has recently begun releasing the new version of Android Pie beta update for both its flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The report is shared by SamMobile and as per them; the update is currently being rolled out to the users in the USA who have enrolled for the Android Pie Beta program. It is immediately not clear when this update will make its way to the other regions.

The new beta update for both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ weighs a total of 598MB and comes with a build number G960USQU3ZRL5. The update brings along a bunch of tweaks and improvements along with the December 2018 security patch. The update is said to improve the overall performance of the Galaxy flagships.

As for the changelog listing, the latest update brings along fixes for a number of bugs and issues such as the issue related to the night mode, freezing dialer screen, an issue with Samsung Pass Autofill, update errors on Play Store and Samsung App store, alarm issues and lift-to-wake amongst others.

Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications and features:

The Samsung Galaxy S9 adorns an impressive 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The display has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added screen protection.

The imaging aspects of the Galaxy s9 includes a single-lens rear camera module comprising of a dual pixel 12MP camera with f/2.4 aperture featuring laser combination, OIS, panorama, hyperlapse and others. Up front, you get an 8MP camera with a f/1.7 aperture that captures selfies.

At its core, the Galaxy S9 draws its power from an octa-core Exynos 9810 chipset clubbed with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and is available in two storage variants including 64GB and 256GB of onboard storage. The internal storage on the device is further expandable up to 400GB via microSD card slot. The above-mentioned entire package is fuelled by a 3,000mAh Li-Ion battery unit.