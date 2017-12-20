Samsung Galaxy S9+ spotted on GeekBench: Best performing Samsung smartphone till date

As it was with Samsung's 2017 flagships the Galaxy S8 and S8+ we have been hearing a lot about Samsung's next generation of the S series devices before it is even launched. Up until now we have heard rumors and seen leaks about Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ and there might just be no room left for imagination. But Samsung should have some surprises when the devices are launched.

Besides, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are both expected to be unveiled in late February 2018 during the MWC 2018 at Barcelona. Having said that, we have yet again come across a leak about one of the Galaxy devices. Well, Samsung Galaxy S9+ has been spotted on GeekBench further revealing some of the key specs of the device.

According to the benchmark database, Samsung Galaxy S9+ codenamed Samsung SM-G965U1 features Qualcomm's latest chipset the Snapdragon 845 clocked at 1.77GHz. The device will likely be the first handset to sport such processor.

Further, the processor seems to be paired with 6GB of RAM which will ensure a seamless performance for the owners of the S9+ variant. The listing also confirms that the Galaxy S9+ will come with Android 8.0.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

As for the scores, Samsung Galaxy S9+ has got a single-core benchmark score of 2422, and a multi-core score of 8351. This is the highest score that any Samsung smartphone has scored. No other handset has scored higher than 2000 on single-core performance and multi-core scores of 6500 mark.

Since the new flagship from Samsung will be using the new Snapdragon 845 which is Qualcomm's most advanced chipset to date, the performance of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is expected to be top-notch. Well as far as we can tell, it should be superior to any previous Samsung phone.

While we still have some months left until the actual launch the leaks are definitely getting intense. We should be seeing a lot more in the coming days.

