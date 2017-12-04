Samsung Galaxy S9 to arrive in Purple color hue: Is it true?

The past few weeks have been interesting. We not only saw many smartphone launches typically the launch of OnePlus 5T but we've been hearing a lot about an upcoming device in 2018. And the device is from Samsung and yes we have been heard rumors and seen leaks about the South Korean manufacturer's upcoming flagship devices, the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

On an interesting note, the rumors have also suggested the company is gearing up to launch the devices soon. In fact, reports have said that the launch of Samsung handsets could possibly happen at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 next month or in February before MWC 2018 ahead of a March release.

Previous rumors also hint that the Galaxy S9 will most likely be powered by Samsung's next-generation Exynos 9810 processor or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The phone will have either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, a dual-lens rear camera and it'll be costlier than its predecessors. Further, the reports have said that the handset will ship with a face recognition feature, an adjustable f/1.5 aperture camera, 64GB internal storage which will be expandable through a microSD slot.

While those details are all in speculation, a fresh rumor has now started doing rounds in the rumor mill. From what we have heard Samsung could launch the new smartphone in a purple color option. Sources speaking to SamMobile have said that this color will be added next year along with gold, black and blue colors. Furthermore, the publication reports that all four color options will be officially available from launch in all major markets across the globe.

A brand new color option will definitely give more choice to the consumers but how great impact is yet to be seen. It will be interesting to see how people will receive this change as well.

As it happened, the same color rumor was also started last year before the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S8, but in the end, it didn't happen. Basically, there's no official confirmation from Samsung so it is better to take this information with a grain of salt for now.