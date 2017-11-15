Samsung Galaxy S9 to be unveiled ahead of MWC 2018: February launch expected

From what we have been hearing so far Samsung is coming up its next generation of flagship smartphone for 2018. And it will be the Galaxy S9 duo.

However, right now we have very few details about the upcoming devices. While it has been mostly rumors and speculations we are yet to get the official word as to when it will be announced, what features it will bring and what will be the price. While those questions are on the minds of many tech enthusiasts we will have to wait for some time before the final reveal comes from Samsung.

But again, reports are circulating saying that the Galaxy S9 duo could be unveiled early than expected. A Twitter user known as @Ricciolo has now stated that the Galaxy S9 could be unveiled ahead of February 2018 Mobile World Congress. Now if this is be believed then it means the Galaxy S9 will be arriving in the market as MWC kicks off.

Further, it has also been reported that Samsung has been preparing for an early release and Galaxy S9 mass production has been slated next month. Besides, if it all goes according to what the reports have stated then the global rollout could actually happen by end of March.

Yes you'll see an earlier announcement of #GalaxyS9 with dual cam,"faster"and with some new"tricks"(they say) ala #iPhoneX 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T0ZJlhS0L4 — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) November 13, 2017

Having said that, according to the tipster Samsung has also copied some of the iPhone X features. While he has not made it clear what features but we are guessing that Samsung's next flagships could come with some advanced face recognition feature to take on Apple's FaceID.

And that is pretty much in today's report. Yesterday, Samsung Galaxy S9+ was spotted on Geekbench database and it had some interesting things to reveal. You can read the report here.