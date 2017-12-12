Samsung Galaxy S9 to feature an advanced iris scanner

We have been hearing a lot about Samsung's upcoming flagships the Galaxy S9 duo. The two next-gen smartphones have been subject to a lot of leaks and rumors lately. Besides, they are expected to launch early next year, and it seems that the South Korean giant is bringing some interesting features to the new devices.

While we have talked about the past leaks and rumors new ones were bound to pop up online. As such we have come across a new report and it states that the iris scanner will be getting an upgrade with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9.

The Korea Herald reports that its sources have said that the iris scanner of the Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with better came lens and functions to better recognize users' eyes. For those unaware, an iris scanner is a biometric identification system that differentiates users by verifying the iris of an individual's eyes which has complex patterns in each iris supposedly giving it a unique identity.

The publication reports that the camera lens will be upgraded from 2MP found on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 to a new 3MP lens. The new scanner will reportedly "better recognize users' irises even when they wear eyeglasses, move their eyeballs or are in a too dark or too light environment."

"Iris scanner is the safest biometric authentication (among iris, fingerprint and face recognition) and we will continue to improve the system for upcoming smartphones for safer banking transactions," a Samsung spokesperson told The Korea Herald.

Apart from an enhanced iris scanner sensor, Samsung is also working on developing software to more accurately and safely recognize users' irises. However, it looks like Samsung is working hard to bring a better device overall in 2018.

Interestingly, the publication has noted that Samsung could also bring the iris scanner technology into budget smartphones maybe late next year or early 2019 with the ultimate aim of replacing physical banks with mobile banking.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to launch early next year.