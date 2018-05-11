Samsung Galaxy A Star with Bluetooth 5 leaked online

Samsung, the South Korean smartphone giant is all set to launch a new smartphone under the Galaxy A banner called the Samsung Galaxy A Star. Going by the name, for the first time Samsung is launching a smartphone under the A-Star moniker, which is expected to price on a premium side. In fact, earlier leaks also suggested that the smartphone will be called as the Samsung Galaxy A8.

The Samsung Galaxy A Star is now listed on the Bluetooth certification website with a model number SM-G8850. Other than this, the listing does not reveal any additional information. However, this device was previously leaked on multiple portals revealing most of the tech specifications of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A Star Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A Star has a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display with an FHD+ resolution. Similar to the most of the Samsung A series smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A Star is also expected to have an OLED display, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The mobile is expected to come in two chipsets. The Asian market is likely to have the Exynos 7885 SoC, whereas the Europian market is likely to get the model with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 powered smartphone. These smartphones will have 4 GB and 6 GB RAM options with 64 GB onboard storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

The smartphone also has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP and a 24 MP camera combination. However, the exact implementation of these cameras is yet to be known. The smartphone also has a 24 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is expected to offer face unlock. The Samsung Galaxy A Star runs on a 3700 mAh sealed battery which is expected to support fast charging. Finally, the smartphone will be running on the Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom Samsung Experience UI on the top.