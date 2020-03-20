Samsung Galaxy Tab A4s With 3GB RAM Pops-Up On Geekbench

ENGLISH

    Samsung seems to have multiple tablets under development. Following the sightings of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the Galaxy Tab A4s has been leaked online. The upcoming tablet has made it to the mobile benchmark website Geekbench, where its listing has dropped some major clues on the hardware and its benchmark scores.

    The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S has been listed with the SM-T307U model number. The device was previously spotted at the FCC and Bluetooth SIG's database with the same model number. This confirms its existence as well as an approaching launch.

    Coming to the hardware, the Geekbench listing notes an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 1.59GHz. But, the name of the processor hasn't been listed. The device will launch with 3GB RAM, but the device is said to arrive with multiple RAM and storage configuration. Previous leaks had suggested 32GB RAM which will likely be expandable.

    The Galaxy Tab A4s is listed with the dated Android Pie OS on Geekbench. We don't know if it will get a new Android update in the future. However, it is likely to be wrapped around a custom One UI skin. In terms of benchmark scores, the upcoming tablet's single-core test scores are 259 points, while in the multi-core test it has scored 982 points.

    While the Geekbench listing reveals only the aforementioned details, the FCC listing had given some additional insight into the hardware. As per the FCC listing, the Galaxy Tab A4s will have 201.9mm x 124.4mm dimensions and feature an 8.39-inch display. A 4,860 mAh battery is speculated to drive the processor which will be paired up with 15W fast charging support.

    Read More About: samsung tablets news
    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
