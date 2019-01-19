Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with Android Pie spotted on Geekbench

Samsung has started releasing the latest version of Android Pie for its smartphones that were released last year and earlier as well. The company has recently rolled out an Android Pie update for its premium offerings from last year including the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and the Galaxy Note 9 smartphones. Now, another Samsung Galaxy device is expected to receive the flavor of Android Pie and it's not a smartphone.

The next Samsung Galaxy device which is tipped to receive the Android Pie update is the Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. Launched back in August 2018, the flagship tablet ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and was confirmed to receive the Android Pie update. Now, the device running on Android Pie has made an appearance on the benchmarking website Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing of the Galaxy Tab S4 with Android Pie onboard indicates that the Southe Korean tech giant is possibly working on getting the update ready for its premium tablet. Besides, the device's benchmarking scores have also been revealed. In the single-core test, the tablet has achieved 1922 points, whereas, it scored 6234 points in the multi-core test. We expect that the update for the Galaxy Tab S4 will bring along the Android Pie goodies and will improve the overall device performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 adorns a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display panel that has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and offers a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The tablet comes with S-Pen stylus and DeX support to connect external monitors via HDMI cable. The device also supports keyboard connectivity.

Under the hood, there is a flagship Snapdragon 835 chipset which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. There is a 7,300mAh battery backing up the device.