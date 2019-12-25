Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Official Listing Suggests Arrival In 2020 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Tab S6 arrived back in August this year as a flagship tablet. Now, it seems that the company is working on a new model of the device. The company is said to be working on a 5G model of the Tab S6 which will arrive next year. It seems that 5G is the next big shift the manufacturers are opting in the smartphone/tablet industry. While we have seen some 5G enabled smartphones, the Tab S6 will likely be the first tablet to be equipped with this technology.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Launch Details

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G has been spotted at an official promotional page in South Korea. The tablet was listed with the SM-T866N model number on the support page. The listing doesn't reveal anything specific about the hardware, but the page suggests the Galaxy Tab S6 5G arrival soon. There is no specific date revealed, but the tablet is likely to arrive in 2020.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G model is said to have a similar design trait as the standard variant. The company will only need to integrate a 5G modem and add some extra antennas for 5GG support. The tablet is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor which currently is used by the standard model as well. However, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will have an integrated Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

As for the standard model, it ships with a 10.5-inch display with 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. Powering the tablet is an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB expandable storage.

For optics, the tablet is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. It runs on Android Pie OS and has a One UI custom skin on top. Backing up the tablet is a 7,040 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

