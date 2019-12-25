ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Official Listing Suggests Arrival In 2020

    By
    |

    Samsung Tab S6 arrived back in August this year as a flagship tablet. Now, it seems that the company is working on a new model of the device. The company is said to be working on a 5G model of the Tab S6 which will arrive next year. It seems that 5G is the next big shift the manufacturers are opting in the smartphone/tablet industry. While we have seen some 5G enabled smartphones, the Tab S6 will likely be the first tablet to be equipped with this technology.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Official Listing Suggests Arrival In 2020

     

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Launch Details

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G has been spotted at an official promotional page in South Korea. The tablet was listed with the SM-T866N model number on the support page. The listing doesn't reveal anything specific about the hardware, but the page suggests the Galaxy Tab S6 5G arrival soon. There is no specific date revealed, but the tablet is likely to arrive in 2020.

    The Galaxy Tab S6 5G model is said to have a similar design trait as the standard variant. The company will only need to integrate a 5G modem and add some extra antennas for 5GG support. The tablet is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor which currently is used by the standard model as well. However, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will have an integrated Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

    As for the standard model, it ships with a 10.5-inch display with 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. Powering the tablet is an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB expandable storage.

    For optics, the tablet is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. It runs on Android Pie OS and has a One UI custom skin on top. Backing up the tablet is a 7,040 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news tablets
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue