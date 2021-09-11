Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 Affordable 5G Phone Launched; When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has launched a new affordable 5G smartphone in its home country South Korea called the Galaxy Wide 5. The latest Samsung offering is equipped with the Dimensity 700 processor and a triple rear camera setup. The device will be competing against the likes of the Poco Me Pro 5G and the Realme 8 5G in the international market.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 Full Specifications And Features

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 has the octa-core Dimensity 700 processor, under the hood. The affordable 5G MediaTek processor is paired up with Mali G57 MC2 GPU and 6GB RAM. The device will be available with a 128GB storage configuration. There is also up to 1TB external microSD card support.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5's optics include a triple-lens setup at the rear comprising a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera is aided by a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Upfront, the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. The panel supports 1080p FHD+ resolution. However, the refresh rate is standard at 60Hz. Also, the panel comes with a traditional V-shaped notch instead of a punch-hole cutout. The notch houses an 8MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 has Android 111 OS pre-installed which is topped with a custom One UI skin, Besides 5G, the device offers standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The unit has a fingerprint scanner integrated with the power key. The handset gets its power via a bug 5,000 mAh battery which has 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 Price And Sale

The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 has been launched in South Korea at KRW 450,000 which translates to around Rs. 28,270 in Indian currency. The device will be available in black, blue, and white colour options. The company is yet to reveal its global launch date.

Is Galaxy Wide 5 The Galaxy F42 5G For The Indian Market?

Rumours are indicating the Galaxy Wide 5's launch in India and some other markets as the Galaxy F42 5G. The support page for the Galaxy F42 5G has also gone live in India which suggests the rumours might be true. However, this information can only be backed once the company releases some official teasers confirming the Galaxy F42 5G's features.

