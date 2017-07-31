Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone clears Bluetooth certification

Going by the previous rumors and speculations, we know that Samsung is prepping a foldable smartphone that is likely to be dubbed Galaxy X. From the recent developments, it looks like the arrival of the Galaxy X is approaching closer as it has received the Bluetooth SIG certification.

At the beginning of this year, Samsung trademarked the name Galaxy X at the KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information). A Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-G888N0 has cleared the Bluetooth SIG certification. Previously, when the Galaxy X name was certified, it was rumored that it will carry the model number SM-9000. One aspect that remains unclear is that the model number SM-G888N0 is not similar to that of any other Samsung Galaxy smartphones existing right now and the same was certified by Wi-Fi Alliance as well lately.

From the recent Bluetooth SIG certification, it is clear that the SM-G888N0 features Bluetooth 4.2 In the previous Wi-Fi certification listing, the device was listed to feature Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Going by the existing rumors and speculations, the Galaxy X could be a flagship device and so we can expect it to arrive with upgraded specs such as Bluetooth 5.0 and Android Nougat out of the box.

The foldable smartphone from Samsung is said to be launched in two variants - Galaxy X and Galaxy X1 under the codename Project Valley. There are rumors pointing out at a late 2017 or an early 2018 unveiling of this foldable smartphone. Recent reports suggest a 2018 launch and that the device will be launched in limited quantities of 10,000 units.

The ongoing rumors claim that Samsung tested the fold-in mechanism at first for the supposed Galaxy X smartphone. It looks like the company dropped the idea as it would be inconvenient to unfold it every time.