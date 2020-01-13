Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Rugged Phone Goes Official News oi-Karan Sharma

Samsung has launched its most anticipated Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone which comes under the rugged phone segment. The highlights of the phone are its Infinity display, Glove mode, Android 10, punch-hole camera setup, and a lot more. Here are the specification details:

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Specifications

Samsung Galaxy XCover flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries a punch-hole camera setup and it also offers Glove Mode which will allow users to use the phone with gloves. Besides, the company claims that the touchscreen of the phone is capable of responding in all condition including rain and snow.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, clubbed with Mali-G72 GPU. The Galaxy XCover Pro is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage, users can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the software front, it runs on Android 10 on top of Samsung One UI 2.0. The company has also added voice to text message feature in the phone which will help on providing real-time dictation.

The XCover Pro arrives with IP68 making it water and dust resistant. It also has MIL-STD 810G certification so you need not have to worry about the minor drops of up to 1.5 meters. It packs 4,050 mAh removable battery with 15W fast charging.

The smartphone also comes with side-mounted fingerprint sensor and programmable push-to-talk button which will allow you to use the smartphone as a walkie-talkie.

As the optical front, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro offers a dual-rear camera setup with the combination of 25MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 13MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is launched in black color option with a price tag of $499.99 (approx Rs. 35,430). The company claims that the phone will go on sale in the first of 2020.

Best Mobiles in India