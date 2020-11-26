Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Display, Battery Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Foldable smartphones Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G were launched earlier this year with a vertical folding design. Now, it looks like Samsung is working on another model of foldable smartphone likely dubbed Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Well, there isn't any official confirmation regarding the name of this upcoming foldable smartphone. But it raises speculation why the device will be named the Galaxy Z Flip 3 instead of Galaxy Z Flip 2. Probably, it could be an attempt to make it sync with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Believed to be launched sometime in summer next year, here are the alleged specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Display Details Leak

As per a recent leak by a Vietnamese Twitter-based tipster Chun, the key specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 display have been revealed. Going by the same, it looks like the next-generation foldable smartphone might arrive with a 6.9-inch display with a relatively smaller punch-hole cutout and slimmer bezels as compared to its predecessor.

For the uninitiated, the original Galaxy Z Flip came with a 6.7-inch display and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The upcoming model is believed to arrive with a larger display and a faster refresh rate of 120Hz.

Previously, we have come across reports stating that the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip model will sport a larger external display but there wasn't any word regarding the exact screen size. Now, the tipster hints that it will be two to three times that of the original model, which means it should be larger by 2.2-inch to 3.3-inch. Adding to this, Ross Young, a founder of DisplaySearch revealed that the external display could be smaller than that of the Motorola Razr with an external display measuring 2.7-inch.

Talking about the details of the display, it looks like the upcoming Samsung smartphone might flaunt a new UTG (ultra-thin glass) feature that is tipped to ensure better durability.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Battery Info

The other key spec of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that has been leaked is its battery information. It looks like the device will get the power from a 3900mAh battery. However, its actual capacity could be between 3700mAh and 3800mAh. Given that the previous generation models of the Flip series smartphones had smaller batteries, this improvement will be a major upgrade.

For now, the details regarding the processor, camera and memory of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 remain unknown. As it will be a flagship smartphone, we can expect it to arrive with an Exynos processor in select markets and Snapdragon 875 SoC in some others. Probably, it could use the upcoming Exynos 2100 processor that is believed to more powerful than the flagship Qualcomm chipset.

Best Mobiles in India