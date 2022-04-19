Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Smartphone To Get Pokemon Edition Soon News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung is known for introducing limited editions of its flagships from time to time. Over the years, the brand has collaborated and released phones like the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars, Galaxy S6 Edge Iron Man, and the Galaxy S21 Olympic Edition, just to name a few. Now the brand will be releasing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition Will Include Several Goodies

Samsung has listed the special limited edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on its home market's website. Releasing on April 24, the new handset will be arriving with a handful of goodies to entice Pokemon fans. Samsung is touting the new version of the foldable phone as the "greatest collaboration ever" on the website. Also, the brand is paying special attention to the packaging of its latest limited-edition offering.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition will be arriving in a huge box with a dark red paintjob. The contents of the box will include the clamshell smartphone, a Pokemon Pouch, a Pikachu Clear Cover case, and a Poke Ball-shaped stand. In addition, the package will have extra Pokemon stickers and a Pikachu keychain. As seen in the photo, the Pikachu Clear Cover will be customizable with the Pokemon of the user's choice.

Similar to the previous limited edition Samsung phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition is also expected to have some unique themes, ringtones, and wallpapers. Unfortunately, the company hasn't released any information regarding the pricing and units of the limited edition phone at the moment. The device will be going on sale in South Korea via the brand's website on April 24.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price In India

As far as the regular version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is concerned, the phone is available in India at the starting price of Rs 84,999. The clamshell-designed handset's base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 84,999. The higher-end version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage will set the users back by Rs 88,999. The device can be purchased in Cream, Phantom Black, and Lavender color variants.

