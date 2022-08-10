Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launching Tonight: Livestream Link To Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 series will be launching today, August 10. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will unveil the next-gen foldable phones and upgraded smartwatches. The Samsung event is scheduled for today evening, at 6:30 PM. Here's everything we can expect from the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Livestream Link

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is today, August 10 at 6:30 PM. Samsung fans and interested buyers can watch the Livestream event on YouTube and the Samsung website. Samsung will also provide timely updates about the event on its social media channels like Facebook and Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launching Today

The key highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch. The brand will also launch the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a book-like design. However, Samsung hasn't teased the new Fold 4 phone yet so fans are skeptical about the launch of the book-like foldable phone.

The new Samsung foldable phones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. Samsung is also said to have upgraded the design of the new smartphone to make it last longer. More importantly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is tipped to offer a bigger battery of 3,700 mAh capacity with 25W fast charging support.

This is quite an upgrade from the 3,300 mAh battery offered on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also tipped to flaunt a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a smaller 1.9-inch outer display, 12MP dual cameras, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Launching Tonight

Apart from the foldable phones, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will also launch today. The series is tipped to include two models - Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The upgraded smartwatches are tipped to pack many upgrades like AMOLED displays, 10W wireless charging, and more.

The new Samsung foldable phones are expected to be pricier than their predecessor. Interested buyers and Samsung fans can pre-reserve the next-gen foldable phones on the Samsung India website for Rs. 1,999.

Best Mobiles in India