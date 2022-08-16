Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 Price In India Starts From Rs. 89,999: Check Introductory Offers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 were launched in India with much grandeur. The new foldable phones come with premium features and also a hefty price tag. The Samsung India website has revealed the price tag of the new foldable smartphones, which are also open for pre-reservations now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price In India

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts from Rs. 1,54,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 1,64,999 and the high-end 12GB + 1TB model costs Rs. 1,84,999 in India. Buyers can choose from Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price In India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India is Rs. 89,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The high-end model with 8GB + 256GB storage costs Rs. 94,999. Buyers can choose from Bora Purple, Graphite, and Pink Gold colors. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also available in Bespoke Edition with many other color models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Offers In India

Presently, the Samsung India website is accepting pre-reservations for both foldable phones. Buyers getting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can get a free wireless Duo Charger worth Rs. 5,199 if they pre-reserve. Plus, they can also get the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs. 31,999 for Rs. 2,999.

Interested buyers can also avail of the EMI offers for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Flip 4 smartphones. For one, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available for Rs. 6,311.61 for 18 months in EMI. Buyers can also exchange their older phones and get the Fold 4 for Rs. 1,13,609 and earn up to 3100 Smart Club Points.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also available with EMI and exchange offers. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available from Rs. 2,700 for 18 months EMI. Buyers can also exchange their older phones and get the new Flip phone for Rs. 48,609, and even earn 1800 Smart Club Points.

Best Mobiles in India