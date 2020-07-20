Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Reportedly Launching On July 22: What To Expect News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is going to announce multiple products at its Unpacked event. The upcoming products include the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The company recently announced via Weibo that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will launch in China on July 22. The launch poster comes to the light via GizmoChina. Earlier, the upcoming device also appeared on TENAA's website with some specifications. A leaked video of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G was also surfaced online.

As per the Weibo launch poster, the Galaxy Z Flip expected to offer a price of 128.97 Yuan (roughly Rs. 108,999). So, the device will be announced in the Chinese market before the global launch of the device at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. The phone is expected to be available for pre-orders in China from the day of its announcement. It is likely to offer in the Mystic Bronze color variant.

Expected Specifications Of Galaxy Z Flip 5G

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G rumored to come with two screens which are similar to its predecessor. The device is likely to offer an AMOLED display with a size of 6.7-inch. It might offer a resolution of 1,080 x 2,636 pixels. The back-side screen size will be 1.05 inches.

As per the TENAA listing, the device is expected to come with a dual battery system. The battery of the device will come with a rated capacity of 2,500 mAh, 704 mAh respectively. The total battery size will be 3,204 mAh. It will come with support for 15W fast charging technology.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, it is likely to offer a dual-camera setup comprising of a 12MP and 10MP sensors. There will be a 12MP front shooter for selfies.

It is expected that the features of the upcoming device will be almost the same as its predecessor. We will have to wait some more time to know the exact price and features.

