    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hand-On Video Shows Attractive Design, Huge Display

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is making headlines and a series of leaked renders and rumors about its specifications have hinted why. Now in the latest report, the first hands-on video has surfaced on the web confirming all the previous leaks. The hand-on video was posted on Twitter and here are the details:

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hand-On Video Shows Attractive Design

     

    In the previous leaks and renders we got to know about the basic design and specifications about the Galaxy Z Flip. Now, the leaked video has confirmed some of the rumors however the short video hasn't confirmed anything about the specifications.

    Famous leakster Ben Geskin posted the video on his official Twitter handle with the caption reading, "Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands-On Video." The hand-on video clips show the design of the upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone in Mirror Purple color option.

    According to the video, the smartphone does have a dual-camera setup at the back along with a secondary display which is capable of delivering notification alerts. Besides, the Galaxy Z Flip also has a punch-hole camera setup and the place of the camera housing is similar to the Galaxy Note10+ punch-hole camera module.

    AndroidCentral report suggests that the phone in the video might be an engineering sample because it shoes Samsung security consent on the display while unfolding it. However, the Galaxy Z Flip looks very tall when unfolded previous reports suggest that the phone will arrive with a 6.7-inch display with 2636 x 1080 pixel resolution.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hand-On Video Shows Attractive Design

     

    With this size, the Galaxy Z Flip is going to beat all the big phones currently in the market including Huawei P30 Pro, Google Pixel 4XL, Galaxy S10+, and more.

    Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone alongside the launch of Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for February 11 right before the MWC 2020. Let's see what Samsung is planning this time.

    Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
