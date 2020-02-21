ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Clamshell Design Phone With Flex Mode Launched In India: Price And Specs

    By
    |

    Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy S20 series globally at its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event alongside the company has also made the Galaxy Z Flip the clamshell design, foldable phone official. Now the company has launched the Galaxy Z Flip in India. The highlights of the phone are Flex Mode which allows user to use two apps on the split-screen, dual rear camera setup, and a lot more. Here are the details:

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Launches In India: Price, Offers And Specs

     

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip India Price And Offers

    The Galaxy Z Flip is launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is already up for pre-orders via Samsung e-store and selected offline stores in the country. The foldable smartphone will be available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold color option.

    The company claims that the Galaxy Z Flip will start shipping from February 26, 2020. Besides, Samsung is also offering free AKG headphones inside the retail box of the clamshell phone. Due to limited stock, the company has not confirmed the open sale so far.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip flaunts a 6.7-inch tall full-HD Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a resolution of 1080x2636 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 21:9:9 with a pixel density of 425ppi. Besides, there is also sports a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED secondary display at the rear panel which shows notifications and other alerts.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is juiced by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM with a 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,300 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10 on top of OneUI.

    On the camera front, the Galaxy Z Flip offers a dual-camera setup with the combination of 12MP wide-angle-lens +12MP ultra-wide-angle lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 10MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

     
    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
