    Samsung is all set to launch yet another foldable smartphone -- the Galaxy Z Flip on February 11, alongside the launch of its Galaxy S20 series. The upcoming foldable smartphone looks similar like the Motorola Razr 2019 foldable phone which was launched back in November 2019.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leak Suggests 12MP Camera, Secondary Display

     

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is also going to be the clamshell phone. Back in December 2019 leaked renders of the smartphone surfaced on the web revealing the design of the phone.

    Now, in the latest report, the key specifications of the foldable phone have been revealed. A 16-year old tipster Ishan Agarwal posted a tweet revealing some of the important information of the Galaxy Z Flip.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Rumored Specifications

    According to the tweet, the Galaxy Z Flip will be launched with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It also shows that the phone will feature an Infinity-O display with a 10MP selfie shooter punch-hole camera. The rear back of the smartphone said to sport a dual-camera setup with a primary sensor of 12MP.

    Earlier leaks claimed that the foldable smartphone from Samsung will feature a 108MP primary camera sensor. The smartphone is said to run on Android 10 OS on top of One UI 2.1. Besides, the Galaxy Z Flip is also expected to offer 256GB of onboard storage and it will be equipped with at least 3,500 mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging support.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Leak Suggests 12MP Camera, Secondary Display

     

    According to the Twitter leak, the Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. The smartphone is also said to feature an ultra-thin glass along with a plastic film to make to foldable. On the rear, the company is said to place a 1-inch display alongside the dual camera. This secondary display will show notifications.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be launched in black and purple color options. However, rumors from South Korea suggest that the phone will arrive in blue, pink and red color option.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Expected Price

    The upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung - the Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to be priced between $860 and $1300 in South Korea. Reports suggest that the phone will be cheaper than the existing Motorola Razr foldable phone.

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 13:10 [IST]
