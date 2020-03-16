Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Now Available On Amazon.in: Price, Specifications And Features News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will now be available on Amazon.in starting tomorrow, i.e. March 17, 2020. The smartphone was recently unveiled in the Indian market at a premium price tag of Rs. 1,09,999. The Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection, a 4-month YouTube premium subscription and a 24X7 dedicated call center support in India.

Display And Design- Ultrathin Glass That Folds Into Half

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is essentially a flip phone with an Infinity Flex display. The screen is made up of an ultrathin glass and has a plastic protection over it which must not be removed at any cost. The flip screen folds into half to easily fit in a jeans pocket. The display's aspect ratio is set to 21.9:9. It is a 6.7" 2636 x 1080 FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Flex display with HDR 10+ certification. There's one downside of the Z Flip's foldable screen. The crease is very much noticeable and you can only learn to adapt to it over time. The Galaxy Z Flip's design is pretty sturdy but the smartphone lacks an official IP rating for protection against water and dust.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hardware And Software

We did not face any performance issues on the Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphone is backed by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + chipset accompanied by 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The Galaxy Z Flip runs on Samsung's One UI 2.1, based on Android 10. The customized software allows you to run two apps simultaneously on the partially folded display of the phone. In the Flex mode, the display splits the apps into two halves of the 6.7-inch display.

Dual-Lens Rear Cameras, 10MP Selfie Camera

As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy Z Flip flaunts a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It's pretty standard camera hardware but I was surprised with the camera output. The images came out sharp and the 4K videos looked crisp and detailed. For selfies, the Galaxy Z Flip flaunts a 10MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Battery And Connectivity

The Galaxy Z Flip has a 3,300 mAh cell which is divided into two halves to maintain a balanced flip design. The Galaxy Z Flip supports wireless charging and comes bundled with 15W fast-charger in the box. The flip phone has one nano-SIM card slot and also supports E-sim services on Airtel and Jio networks.

Should You Buy It?

The Galaxy Z Flip is a costly affair but is surely the most polished foldable phone we have got our hands on. The flip phone has a robust design but we have doubts about the durability of the ultrathin folding glass. Samsung did mention that the Galaxy Z Flip's foldable design can last for 5-years if you open and close the flip phone 100 times a day. Sadly, we havn't got a chance to test the screen for extended duration. Make sure you take extreme precautions while using the device if you are planning to buy it.

Best Mobiles in India