Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim Limited Edition Launched; Features Single Pocket For Flip Phone
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable smartphone has been seeing success and Samsung is happy about it. The company has been pushing its foldable phones for the global market as it aims to make them mainstream. The latest attempt from the South Korean company is the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim limited edition.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim Launch
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim comes as a collaboration between Samsung and Australia-based Dr. Denim. The limited-edition flip phone is priced at USD 1,499 (around Rs. 1,12,051), which includes the foldable phone and a pair of jeans. To note, the special edition jeans are designed with pockets that fit only the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim.
In fact, the denim website takes a jab at other smartphones, including the long-time Samsung competitor - Apple. "Z Flip Pocket Denim fits the Galaxy Z Flip3, but they don't fit them apples," the website states. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim is available to buy right away at the Dr. Denim website.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim Features
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim is a limited-edition version of the regular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The flip-fold design is the key highlight here, something is folded to fit inside even tiny pockets. This is also something you can't do with regular smartphones (and even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for that matter).
Hence, Samsung seems to be celebrating the design with the Pocket Denim edition. Here, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim doesn't really offer any different designs on the smartphone. But it's the pair of jeans that comes with a bold Z stitched on the pockets. Here, the denim pockets are perfectly stitched to fit the foldable smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim: Worth It?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pocket Denim is designed for Samsung fans and is more of a fashion statement. The regular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts from Rs. 84,999. On the other hand, you'll need to spend way more on an extra pair of jeans with the smartphone. That said, if you're an avid Samsung fan, you can check out this limited edition deal.
