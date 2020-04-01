ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Special Edition With New Geometric Design Launched

    By
    |

    Samsung has launched a special edition of its newly launched foldable smartphone called the Galaxy Z Flip Sirivannavari Bangkok. The company has launched the limited edition smartphone in Thailand in collaboration with popular Thai fashion brand called Sirivannavari Bangkok. The partnership was announced earlier this month. According to the reports, this is the first time Samsung has collaborated with a fashion brand after the launch of the foldable smartphone.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Special Edition With New Geometric Design Launch

     

    At the Galaxy Unpacked event, the company announced that it is working with the fashion brand Thom Browne, but the Galaxy Z Flip Sirivannavari Bangkok edition is different form Thom Browne edition.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Sirivannavari Bangkok Special Edition price

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Sirivannavari Bangkok Special Edition phone is launched with a price tag of THB 74,900 (approx. Rs. 1,10,000) for the 256GB storage model. The price of the device is the same as the Galaxy Z Flip India price.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Special Edition With New Geometric Design Launch

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Sirivannavari Bangkok Special Edition Features

    The newly launched special edition foldable phone comes with zero changes to the design and the aesthetic remains the same. The special edition phone comes with a Peacock logo wallpaper which is the logo of the fashion brand. The Galaxy Z Flip Sirivannavari Bangkok Special Edition smartphone comes in either of two cases which sports a geometric design in different color and patterns.

    The smartphone is listed on Samsung's Thailand official website. The listing suggests that the blue case special edition phone will feature the Mirror Black Galaxy Z Flip and the pink case will offer the Mirror Purple Galaxy Z Flip.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Special Edition With New Geometric Design Launch

     

    The retail box looks different and features Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Sirivannavari Bangkok branding on it. The special edition mobile case comes looks like a single piece of cover which hold the smartphone perfectly. It has a rectangular cutout for the camera module and secondary display. The logo of the fashion brand is placed at the bottom of the pone.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
