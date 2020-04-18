Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Update Brings Flex Mode For The Camera News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is releasing a small update for the Galaxy Z Flip's camera app that uses even more of the split user interface. The small changes can open up new ideas of capturing pictures with foldable form factor and it could be good for taking pictures from the top of the subject.

According to the Slashgear report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's new version will list another way to use flex mode in the camera app. In addition to the one UI 2.1 rollout for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the company has also begun releasing a new software version for the Galaxy Z Flip.

The update delivers the latest security patches and improves flex mode for the camera. It has the firmware version F700FXXU1ATD6 and it is currently rolling out in Italy. It will soon be available for other European markets and it will be available worldwide within few days.

According to a post, flex mode for the camera allows you to use even more impressive angles, by allowing the camera viewfinder preview to move to the bottom of the display. Still, in flex mode, the camera app will show controls in the viewfinder. The viewfinder would always be on the top side. But with the latest version only you will be able to flip. It can be reversed with a double-tap on the preview window, further enhancing Samsung's clamshell flagship-like tripod.

The new update will show up in a notification once available in your area. You can also download it manually from the phone's settings »software update menu. In the firmware section, we have a complete firmware that can be used to update the device of a windows PC.

During the Galaxy Z Flip launch event, Samsung played a video for showing how to use Flex mode to screen applications like Google Duo.

