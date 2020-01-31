Samsung Galaxy Z Flip With Compatible Signal Bands Listed On FCC News oi-Karan Sharma

The trend of foldable display smartphones was started by Samsung, later other companies like Huawei and Motorola also showcased their foldable phones. Samsung is in the headlines again regarding the development of its next-generation foldable phone - the Galaxy Z Flip. The device was also leaked officially with a list of specification, but now the Galaxy Z Flip passed the FCC certification disclosing the compatible signal bands.

This list of brands confirms that all the US carriers are compatible with the smartphone including CDMA legacy radios which is still there on Sprint devices. The Galaxy Z Flip was spotted on FCC listing with a model number SM-F700U. The listing also confirms the inclusion of NFC which is going to work for Samsung Pay's MST (Magnetic strip card swipe) and it also supports wireless charging. However, there is no sign of 5G support in the listing.

Motorola has also introduced its foldable phone Razr recently with vertical folding display phone, and the same clamshell design is going to be used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Moto Razr was slated to launch on February 14, but due to some reason, the company has postponed the launch to February 15.

Meanwhile, it has been speculated that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Z Flip on February 14, but the company has not confirmed any dates. According to rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to pack a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Besides, the smartphone is said to be equipped with a 6.7-inch foldable display with an aspect ratio of 22:9 also there will be a 1.06-inch secondary Super AMOLED display which will help users to check notification when the phone is closed.

On the optical front, the Galaxy Z Flip is said to arrive with a dual-camera setup with the combination of dual 12MP camera sensors along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 10MP camera sensor selfies and video calls. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 9W Qi wireless charging, and USB Type-C. The company has not confirmed the launch dates so far, let's see when Samsung is planning to launch the phone.

