Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Design Details Reveal Sliding Keyboard, Three Displays

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold has made a name as one of the premium folding smartphones, followed by the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 3. Like all smartphone series, the next in line is already in development. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly feature a unique design with three displays and a sliding keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Design Details

A report by LetsGoDigital notes that Samsung has patented a unique design that will sport dual hinges for the new foldable smartphone. Apparently, this design was patented way back in 2018 with the Korean Intellectual Property Office. The photos of the design were dug out a couple of months back and give us a glimpse of what to expect.

Looking at the photos, one might find it a tad bit similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 will include an additional panel, which can also fold. Plus, there's a sliding keyboard on one side, which is supported by one of the dual-hinge mechanism. As a comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold and the Z Fold 2 included only single hinge.

The report also notes that Samsung has partnered with Sarang Sheth, the editor-in-chief at Yanko Design, one of the leading online magazines for international product design. It is reported that Yanko Design will create 3D renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: What To Expect

Having three displays can completely reshape smartphones as we know. For now, a dual-display smartphone is slowly coming in vogue for its multitasking functionality. However, when it comes to the design, the hinge mechanism is often worrisome for many. Plus, having multiple displays as makes the phone bulky, which may not be preferable by all.

The photos of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 surely make it look appealing. Having more screens with a dedicated keyboard will surely help content creators and those who heavily rely on their smartphones for their job. However, it remains to see how practical the phone will be, especially with the hinge mechanism.

