Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Up For Pre-Orders Through Offline Channels In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is all set to kick off its Unpacked 2021 event on August 11 where it will unveil the next-gen foldable phones, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and more products. Meanwhile, multiple leaks and renders have revealed the features and pricing of both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 smartphones.

Besides, both smartphones are rumored to arrive in September in India. Now, the new info reveals both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 are already up for pre-orders in India ahead of the official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Up For Pre-Booking

A retail store named Cellular World has shared a teaser that has claimed pre-booking for both devices is now live at their store. However, it has not mentioned any info regarding how much buyers have to pay for pre-booking the phones.

Besides, Samsung has also not shared any details regarding pre-booking of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India. So, it will be better to wait for the official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Features We Known So Far

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with an outer display of 6.2-inches, while the inward folding display will measure 7.6-inches. Both the panels will support a 120Hz refresh rate and the smartphone will support an S Pen stylus. The device is said to ship with the SD888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM. It is also expected to be lighter, and slimmer than its predecessor and could pack a 4,400 mAh battery with quick charging support.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the top for the front camera sensor. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also said to run the same SD888 chipset and it will come with a dual-camera setup. However, the brand is yet to confirm the features of the upcoming foldable smartphones which are expected to be revealed at the launch event which is scheduled for August 11 at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Expected Price

On the other hand, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India has also been revealed by 91mobiles (with collaboration with tipster Yogesh). As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start in India at around Rs. 1,35,000 (MRP Rs. 1,49,990).

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 90,000. If the leaked price turns to be true, the next-gen foldable devices will be cheaper than their predecessors.

