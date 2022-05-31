Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Complete Specs Leaked Ahead Of August Launch News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone is expected to be officially unveiled in August this year. Ahead of the launch, we've already seen multiple renders and leaks related to the specs of the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold series offering. Now, the complete specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 have been tipped by the popular gadget tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 To Offer An AMOLED Screen, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

According to the source, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be arriving with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED screen on the inside with a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the outside, the phone will have a smaller 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display bearing the same 120Hz screen refresh rate. Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 also offered the same screen sizes, but with a few differences. Software-wise, the smartphone will boot Android 12 out-of-the-box with the OneUI on top.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be packing in the recently introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, as compared to the Snapdragon 888 found on its predecessor. The handset is said to be offered in 12GB and 16GB RAM variants and 256GB & 512GB storage models. For imaging, the phone is expected to come with a 50MP triple rear camera module.

The main sensor on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to be accompanied by a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter with 3x zooming capabilities. The source also claims that the new Z Fold series handset will be equipped with a 16MP under-display selfie shooter on the outer display. Furthermore, the device is tipped to have a 4,400 mAh battery, which will support 25W fast charging functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Mass Production Started

If the reports are to be believed, the South Korean tech giant has already started mass-producing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. The company is expecting twice the sales of the foldable smartphones this year, thus it is producing as many as twice the capacity of this year's models. The brand is said to produce more than 10 million combined units of these devices by the end of this year.

