Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Launch Date & Color Variants Leaked

Samsung is all set to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, and the Galaxy Watch 5 series at an event on August 10. While the company is yet to officially announce anything, the popular leakster Jon Prosser has tipped the launch and sale dates for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launch Date, Color Variants

According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available to pre-order starting from August 10. The same devices will be going on sale from August 26. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be offered in Phantom Black, Green, and Beige color models. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it will be available in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue color variants.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications Leaked

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's specifications have been leaked online ahead of the launch. The phone will be offering a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display on the inside with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The second out screen will be 6.2-inch, which is said to offer HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be running Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.1 out-of-the-box.

At the rear, the Samsung Z Fold 4 is tipped to come with a 50MP primary camera, which will be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 10MP shooter with a 3x zooming capability. The inner camera will be a 4MP snapper, while the outer cam will sport a 10MP sensor. The phone is said to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leaked Specifications, Features

As per the leaked reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be arriving with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be providing an outer 2.1-inch Super AMOLED screen. Under the hood, the phone will be having the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

More details regarding the upcoming Samsung foldable phones are expected to be unveiled very soon, so stay tuned.

