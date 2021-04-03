Just In
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Just Got Cheaper With A Permanent Price Cut
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is the most expensive and the most cutting-edge smartphone from Samsung. Yes, the devices like the Galaxy S21Ultra have a better camera and a more powerful processor. However, when it comes to the technological point-of-view, nothing comes close to the Galaxy Z Fold2, thanks to its folding AMOLED display.
If you always wanted to buy the Galaxy Z Fold2, then, here is a good time to do so. The Galaxy Z Fold2, which was launched for $1999.99 in the US has now received a permanent price cut of $200. Both unlocked and the carrier variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 now available for $1799.77, which is an all-time low-price for this device.
Yes, even with the price cut, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is much more expensive when compared to the other flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra or even the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is not just a regular flagship smartphone, it is a device that has a lot of essences that make it a unique device altogether.
Do note that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 still costs Rs. 1,49,999, which was also the launch price of the device in the country. As of now, there is no information if the device will also receive a price cut in India. With some bank offers, you can get the device for a slightly lesser price in India.
Nonetheless, if you are in the market for a folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is sort of a benchmark and has a lot of features that even the regular flagship smartphones do not offer. Also note that, if you are eying for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, then the Galaxy Z Fold2 might not seem like an expensive smartphone, as there is a very thin price difference between the two devices.
If the Galaxy Z Fold2 were to receive a price cut in India, then the device will compete against the likes of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. FYI, the high-end model of the Galaxy Z Fold2 costs as much as the Galaxy Z Fold2 but offers double the storage.
