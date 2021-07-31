Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Press Renders Reveal Phantom Black Variant; Features, Expected Price News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is just a few weeks away from Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 where the company is set to introduce the new generation of foldable smartphones and Galaxy Watch. Both Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are slated for the August 11 launch. The rumor mill has been churning out details on the specifications as well as the design of the upcoming foldable Samsung smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also been certified via 3C ahead of its debut. Now, the press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has surfaced revealing the Phantom Black color option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Design, Color Option Revealed Ahead Of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's new Phantom Color option has been revealed by Winfuture.de. The device will have an identical design as the previous generation model. The handset will have a centrally folding design. The leaked press renders also confirm a vertical camera module that will pack three sensors and an LED flash.

The front panel will also have a tall display with a slightly thick bezel on the left. The panel will have a centrally aligned punch-hole camera cutout for the selfie camera. There might be other color options as well which will either be revealed via upcoming leaks or will be confirmed at the official launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Features We Know Of

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's features have been tipped several times online. The outer display is said to measure 6.2-inches. It will be an AMOLED panel. The punch-hole camera cutout is expected to pack a 10MP camera for selfies and video chats. The inward folding display is will measure 7.6-inches.

The foldable panel also features an in-display camera which comprises a 4MP sensor. The screen refresh rate supported by both panels will be 120Hz. The primary camera hardware at the rear is said to accommodate a 12MP main camera.

The remaining camera specifications are not revealed just yet. But, the leaks might reveal some information soon. The device will also have an S Pen stylus support. The Galaxy Z Fold3 might be equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor combined with up to 12GB RAM.

The firmware is also likely to be the latest, i.e, OneUI 3.1 interface with Android 11 OS. The device is speculated to have a 4,400 mAh battery with quick charging support. As of now, the pricing details are at large. But, the handset is likely to be on the expensive end of the price spectrum.

