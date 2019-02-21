Samsung gives a peek into future with its Galaxy Fold News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung becomes the first manufacturer to bring a practical foldable smartphone.

Samsung has finally unveiled the much-anticipated Galaxy Fold, a foldable device that has created a new smartphone category. The Galaxy Fold comes with the world's first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Priced at $1980, the smartphone will come in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green, and Astro Blue colors.

The device offers innovative ways to multitask, watch videos, play games. The cover display measures 4.6-inches, which when unfolded transforms into a 7.3-inch display. The cover uses a Super AMOLED panel, while on the inside we get a QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. It is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor backed by 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Fold is the first smartphone to pack six cameras - three on the front and three on the rear panel. There's a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, while there's a triple comprises a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens and two 12MP wide-angle and Telephoto lenses. The inside also has a dual front camera with a 10MP + 8MP Depth sensor.

The device runs Android 9 and supports features like the app continuity that allows you to access the same app on the inside that was running on the cover. Samsung worked with Google and the Android developer community to ensure that apps and services were available for the Galaxy Fold's unique experience. It is fuelled by a 4380mAh battery with support for fast charging compatible on wired and wireless.

As for the unique design, Samsung has used a new hinge mechanism that opens the device smoothly and naturally, like a book, and closes flat and compact with a satisfying click. The company used a hinge with multiple interlocking gears which are placed in a hidden enclosure. The device also lets users open up to three active apps simultaneously on the main display.