ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung gives a peek into future with its Galaxy Fold

    Samsung becomes the first manufacturer to bring a practical foldable smartphone.

    By
    |

    Samsung has finally unveiled the much-anticipated Galaxy Fold, a foldable device that has created a new smartphone category. The Galaxy Fold comes with the world's first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Priced at $1980, the smartphone will come in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green, and Astro Blue colors.

    Samsung gives a peek into future with its Galaxy Fold

     

    The device offers innovative ways to multitask, watch videos, play games. The cover display measures 4.6-inches, which when unfolded transforms into a 7.3-inch display. The cover uses a Super AMOLED panel, while on the inside we get a QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED panel. It is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor backed by 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

    The Galaxy Fold is the first smartphone to pack six cameras - three on the front and three on the rear panel. There's a 10MP selfie camera on the cover, while there's a triple comprises a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens and two 12MP wide-angle and Telephoto lenses. The inside also has a dual front camera with a 10MP + 8MP Depth sensor.

    Samsung gives a peek into future with its Galaxy Fold

    The device runs Android 9 and supports features like the app continuity that allows you to access the same app on the inside that was running on the cover. Samsung worked with Google and the Android developer community to ensure that apps and services were available for the Galaxy Fold's unique experience. It is fuelled by a 4380mAh battery with support for fast charging compatible on wired and wireless.

     

    As for the unique design, Samsung has used a new hinge mechanism that opens the device smoothly and naturally, like a book, and closes flat and compact with a satisfying click. The company used a hinge with multiple interlocking gears which are placed in a hidden enclosure. The device also lets users open up to three active apps simultaneously on the main display.

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue