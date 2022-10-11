Samsung Hints At Stable One UI 5.0 Release At SDC 2022 News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Samsung just started seeding One UI 5.0 Beta 4 for its Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in the US, India, and Germany. The company has now indicated that the "Stable Version" of the One UI 5.0, which is based on Android 13, could arrive tomorrow, October 12, after the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 owners received access to the One UI 5.0 Beta Program about two months back. To date, Samsung has released four beta versions of the One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy S22. The company has also sent out beta updates to the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy S21. The SDC 2022 is scheduled for tomorrow, and Samsung is expected to announce the first stable version of the One UI 5.0 after the event.

Samsung is ready with the stable version of One UI 5.0?

The One UI 5.0 Beta 4 for the Galaxy S22 series was released yesterday to Indian and German users. The update contains bug fixes, and also includes the October 2022 security patch. The update managed to fix the issue that the phones faced while running DeX mode. The update also addressed some problems with QuickShare. For some reason, One UI 5.0 Beta 4 has dropped the multi-user feature that was introduced with the One UI Beta 1 update.

Now, Samsung has mentioned on its website that it will officially talk about One UI 5.0 during SDC 2022. The company is expected to discuss the UI/UX design philosophy and new features. Samsung could also offer a list of smartphones that would receive One UI 5.0 in the near future.

Although Samsung hasn't specifically confirmed the news, it is quite possible the company could use the SDC 2022 platform to announce the OTA (Over The Air) release of the stable version of One UI 5.0.

What To Expect From Samsung One UI 5.0?

Samsung One UI 5.0 is based on Android 13. Hence, it should benefit from most of the features Google has integrated within the smartphone operating system. Needless to mention, Samsung's One UI is a heavily customized skin, and the company offers a lot of features and functions that are not available on devices from other brands.

Samsung is promising a refreshed UI design. One UI 5.0 features an expanded Color Palette feature, smoother animations, and lag-free transitions. The new version it easier to customize the lock screen. The company has replaced Smart Widgets with Stacked Widgets, which, it claims, are easier to use. Samsung smartphones that receive the One UI 5.0 can set a different call background for each contact. There are several more features, customizations, and settings that Samsung has promised.

