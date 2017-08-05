Samsung to increase OLED panel production for iPhone 8 this month

It is known that the upcoming iPhone 8, which is the tenth-anniversary edition of iPhones will feature an OLED display. Also, there are claims that Samsung Display will be one of the major suppliers of the OLED display panels to Apple for the iPhone 8.

Eventually, it looks like Samsung is ramping up the production of the OLED panels so that it can meet the demand. The South Korean tech giant is claimed to have invested a lot of money to bring an equipment for the A3 plant and construct the back-end process lines in Vietnam.

According to an ETNews report from Korea, it looks like Samsung Display has finished testing all the seven lines that are involved in producing the OLED panels for the iPhone 8. These production lines in Vietnam are said to start operations on full scale this month itself.

Samsung is expected to significantly ramp up its ability to produce the OLED panels for iPhone 8 in the near future. The production capacity of the OLED panels for iPhone is said to increase seven fold taking the number up to 105,000 panels per month from 15,000 panels per month from last year to August this year. This number might seem low for the mass production but one has to remember that from one panel produced by one of these lines, multiple iPhone displays can be obtained.

Notably, the report adds that the seven 6th gen flexible OLED lines will not be involved in producing the OLED panels exclusively for iPhone 8. These lines will manufacture 30,000 panels per month for Samsung and the other Chinese companies from Q4 2017.