Just In
- 8 min ago TRAI Subscriber Data: Reliance Jio Adds 7.82 Million Users In March
- 24 min ago New Motorola Edge Series Camera, Processor Details Leaked; Flaghsip Smartphones Incoming?
- 36 min ago YouTube Picture-In-Picture Support For iPhone Coming Soon, What’s The Catch?
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Tests MIUI Battery Health Indicator: List of Compatible Smartphones
Don't Miss
- News CBSE Class 12 results 2021: Board’s IT system will help schools in evaluation of scores
- Sports Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: A film inspired by the Flying Sikh
- Movies Vin Diesel Hints At Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Appearing In F9
- Finance Indians' Swiss Account: Govt Is Seeking Information From Swiss Authorities
- Automobiles Hero Electric Scooter Prices Dropped By Up To Rs 15,000: Optima HX FAME 2 Subsidy Revised Price List
- Education West Bengal Board Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria Released For Madhyamik And HS Exams
- Lifestyle Shilpa Shetty Kundra Is Style And Elegance Personified In Her White Organza Saree With Printed Fancy Blouse
- Travel World Picnic Day 2021: 5 Best Picnic Spots To Visit In And Around Bangalore
Samsung Knox Vault Announced For The Galaxy S21 Series Of Smartphones
Samsung has officially announced new hardware and software-based security protocol -- Samsung Knox Vault. This feature is currently available on the Galaxy S212 series of smartphones and the same will also be made available on other eligible Galaxy series of smartphones. However, as of now, there is no information on the list of smartphones that support Samsung Knox Vault.
What Is Samsung Knox Vault?
Samsung Knox Vault is a secure enclosure that stores sensitive data on a Samsung smartphone. This feature uses both software and hardware to provide the best possible protection to the data so that no one other than the admin user can access it.
Samsung Knox offers protection to the data on various layers such as container, management framework, SE for Android, runtime protection and encryption, TrustZone architecture, Hardware root of trust with the latest and advanced security solutions. Samsung Knox Vault takes a step further and it makes sure that the sensitive data stored on the smartphone does not leave your phone.
How Does Samsung Knox Vault Works?
Samsung Knox Vault first encrypts all the data, so, it will not be readable by any other software or service. Important data like PINs, credit card numbers, fingerprints, and all the other critical and personal data will be kept safe using the Samsung Knox Vault processor. All this data will then be transferred using Samsung Knox Vault protocol to Samsung Knox Vault storage.
All the data stored on the Samsung Knox Vault Storage will be completely isolated from the other data stored on the same device and kept separate from the main operating system. Samsung Knox Vault can even withstand external attacks by using voltage and glitch attacks, temperature attacks, and even laser attacks.
If one tries to remove the chip from the board, it triggers the alarm and blocks the chip immediately. Additionally, it also won't allow remote access of data, so, the Samsung Knox Vault protects data from both physical and software attacks.
List of Samsung Smartphones That Support Samsung Knox Vault Technology
As of now, this feature is only available on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Make sure to update your smartphone to the latest available software version to get these features on an eligible Samsung smartphone.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
29,075
-
23,999
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000
-
20,460