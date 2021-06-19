Samsung Knox Vault Announced For The Galaxy S21 Series Of Smartphones News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially announced new hardware and software-based security protocol -- Samsung Knox Vault. This feature is currently available on the Galaxy S212 series of smartphones and the same will also be made available on other eligible Galaxy series of smartphones. However, as of now, there is no information on the list of smartphones that support Samsung Knox Vault.

What Is Samsung Knox Vault?

Samsung Knox Vault is a secure enclosure that stores sensitive data on a Samsung smartphone. This feature uses both software and hardware to provide the best possible protection to the data so that no one other than the admin user can access it.

Samsung Knox offers protection to the data on various layers such as container, management framework, SE for Android, runtime protection and encryption, TrustZone architecture, Hardware root of trust with the latest and advanced security solutions. Samsung Knox Vault takes a step further and it makes sure that the sensitive data stored on the smartphone does not leave your phone.

How Does Samsung Knox Vault Works?

Samsung Knox Vault first encrypts all the data, so, it will not be readable by any other software or service. Important data like PINs, credit card numbers, fingerprints, and all the other critical and personal data will be kept safe using the Samsung Knox Vault processor. All this data will then be transferred using Samsung Knox Vault protocol to Samsung Knox Vault storage.

All the data stored on the Samsung Knox Vault Storage will be completely isolated from the other data stored on the same device and kept separate from the main operating system. Samsung Knox Vault can even withstand external attacks by using voltage and glitch attacks, temperature attacks, and even laser attacks.

If one tries to remove the chip from the board, it triggers the alarm and blocks the chip immediately. Additionally, it also won't allow remote access of data, so, the Samsung Knox Vault protects data from both physical and software attacks.

List of Samsung Smartphones That Support Samsung Knox Vault Technology

As of now, this feature is only available on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Make sure to update your smartphone to the latest available software version to get these features on an eligible Samsung smartphone.

