Samsung Launches Galaxy A71 With Quad Cameras, 8GB RAM In India: Price, Offers, And Specs

Samsung launched its latest smartphone in the Galaxy A series -- the Galaxy A71 today in India. The highlights of the smartphone are quad-camera setup, punch-hole camera display, 4,500 mAh battery and a lot more. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy A71 India Price And Offers

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. The smartphone will be up for grabs in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue color option. From February 24, the smartphone will be available on Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon India online portals. In this price segment, the Galaxy A71 is going to take on the Realme X2 Pro and the Redmi K20 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

The Galaxy A71 flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage also you can expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone packs a quad-camera square-shaped setup similar like the Galaxy S20 setup, with the combination of a 64MP primary sensor + 12MP ultra wide-angle camera + 5MP depth sensor + 5MP macro lens along with an LED Flash.

For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy A71 offers a punch-hole 32MP camera sensor similar to the Note 10 Lite placed at the top-centre of the display. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging, it runs Android 10 on top of One UI.

The Galaxy A71 also comes along with integrated Samsung Pay which will make the payment process easier for users. It also sports Samsung Knox for better security.

