Samsung Launches Galaxy M11 With Triple-Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Price And Specs

Samsung has launched its latest affordable smartphone - the Galaxy M11 today in UAE. The smartphone is listed on Samsung's UAE official website unveiling all the specifications of the smartphone. This is the third phone in the Galaxy M-series after the Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M21 launch. However, the official listing doesn't reveal the pricing of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M11 launches in black, violet, and blue color option with a polycarbonate build at the rear panel. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Infinity-O LCD display with HD+ resolution. The screen also carries a punch-hole camera placed at the upper-left corner of the display. The punch-hole camera houses an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the camera front, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 13MP primary camera sensor + 5MP 115 degrees ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor for a portrait along with an LED flash. Besides, the cameras are capable of recording full HD video at 30fps with Live Focus technology.

The Samsung UAE listing page doesn't mention the name of the processor clearly. The listing only stated that the phone will be powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. However, recent leaks and rumors suggest that the Galaxy M11 will be powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC.

The smartphone is backed by 3GB and 4GB of RAM with 32GB and 64GB storage respectively. The Galaxy M11 draws power from a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the company is dicey about the availability of the smartphone and didn't mention when it will be up for sale. According to the report, the Galaxy M11 will be available for sale in the upcoming month. Let's see when Samsung is planning to launch the smartphone for the Indian consumers and at what price point.

