ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9 in Lavender Purple and S9+ in Burgundy Red in India

Samsung has introduced two new color to its Galaxy Note9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ in India. All you need to know.

By

Related Articles

    Samsung launched its Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 smartphones in India this year. The Galaxy S9+ was made available in Sunrise Gold, Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple color options. The Galaxy Note9 was available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Metallic Copper color variants. Now the company has launched Galaxy S9+ in Burgundy Red and Galaxy Note9 in Lavender Purple.

    Samsung launches Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S9+ in new color option

    Both the new color variants are up for grabs on some selected offline stores, online stores, and Samsung's official website. Samsung is also offering Galaxy Watch for Rs 9,999 on the purchase of Galaxy Note9.

    Moreover, Paytm Mall is offering a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9. HDFC credit or debit cardholders will also receive a cashback of Rs 6000 on their purchase.

    Consumers can also get an additional exchange bonus of INR 6,000 with the Samsung Upgrade offer when buying the all-new super powerful Galaxy Note9.

    Samsung launches Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S9+ in new color option

    According to Samsung blog post, "The Burgundy Red edition is one of the deepest red colors available featuring restrained gloss for added density and a look that is contemporary and traditional - perfect for users who appreciate luxurious design."

    "The unique Lavender Purple colour embodies class, with a modern and vibrant look, which helps young millennials stand out. Royal and suave, the Lavender Purple edition of Galaxy Note9 is a head turner. It not only appeals to all users by bringing a stylistic touch of high fashion but also wraps the smartphone in an elegant glow and sophistication," reads the Samsung Newsroom.

    Samsung Galaxy S9+ was launched with a price tag of Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 72,900. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 was launched with a price tag of Rs 67,900 for the 128GB variant.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue