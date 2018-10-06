Samsung launches Galaxy Note9 in Lavender Purple and S9+ in Burgundy Red in India

Samsung launched its Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9 smartphones in India this year. The Galaxy S9+ was made available in Sunrise Gold, Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple color options. The Galaxy Note9 was available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Metallic Copper color variants. Now the company has launched Galaxy S9+ in Burgundy Red and Galaxy Note9 in Lavender Purple.

Both the new color variants are up for grabs on some selected offline stores, online stores, and Samsung's official website. Samsung is also offering Galaxy Watch for Rs 9,999 on the purchase of Galaxy Note9.

Moreover, Paytm Mall is offering a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9. HDFC credit or debit cardholders will also receive a cashback of Rs 6000 on their purchase.

Consumers can also get an additional exchange bonus of INR 6,000 with the Samsung Upgrade offer when buying the all-new super powerful Galaxy Note9.

According to Samsung blog post, "The Burgundy Red edition is one of the deepest red colors available featuring restrained gloss for added density and a look that is contemporary and traditional - perfect for users who appreciate luxurious design."

"The unique Lavender Purple colour embodies class, with a modern and vibrant look, which helps young millennials stand out. Royal and suave, the Lavender Purple edition of Galaxy Note9 is a head turner. It not only appeals to all users by bringing a stylistic touch of high fashion but also wraps the smartphone in an elegant glow and sophistication," reads the Samsung Newsroom.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ was launched with a price tag of Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage variant. The 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 72,900. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 was launched with a price tag of Rs 67,900 for the 128GB variant.