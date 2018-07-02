Samsung launches Galaxy On6 with Infinity Display at Rs. 14,490, specifications and offers

Samsung has announced a new mid-range smartphone under its Galaxy On series. Priced at Rs. 14,490, Galaxy On6 is the company's latest offering and will be an online exclusive product. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, and on Samsung Online Shop (shop.samsung.com/in) and will fight the likes of sub Rs. 15,000 smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, etc.

Samsung Galaxy On6 features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity screen in an 18.5:9 form factor that as per Samsung gives consumers nearly 15% more display area without increasing the overall size of the device. The physical home button on Galaxy On6 is replaced by a software driven in-display home button. The company has placed the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device. The fact that Galaxy On6 ships without a full HD screen can be a deal-breaker for consumers in today's time.

The smartphone ships with a new 'Chat Over Video' feature that as per Samsung facilitates an uninterrupted and uncompromised viewing experience while chatting. The company has also added 'My Galaxy Video' in the new budget smartphone that will allow users to experience aggregated and curated video content from the most widely used content providers. My Galaxy Video allows users to get curated playlists of short-form content, a vast pool of original shows and full-length Bollywood movies.

Samsung Galaxy On6 Specifications

Galaxy On6 comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to an additional 256GB via a microSD card. Galaxy On6 is powered by an Exynos 7870 1.6GHz, Octa-core processor and a 3000 mAh battery and runs on the latest Android operating system - Android Oreo.

ALSO READ: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 First Review: New budget all-rounder Android smartphone

As far as cameras are concerned, Samsung Galaxy On6 only packs a 13MP primary camera on the rear and ships with an 8MP front shooter for selfies. Both cameras come with f/1.9 aperture value. The front camera on this device also enables Face Unlock as an additional security feature. Samsung Galaxy On6 will be available in 2 color variants - Black and Blue.

At a price point of Rs. 14,490, Samsung Galaxy On6 has to compete with the most popular sub Rs. 15k handsets- Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. Both these handsets offer better specifications and dual-lens camera setups. It will be interesting to see how Samsung manages to keep the sale numbers up with the on-going competition in the market, which is really tough and hard to topple.

Tough Competition Ahead

Instead of offering better optics, bigger batteries and features like latest CPUs (in the respective price category), Samsung is highlighting on software additions like the newly added 'Chat-Over-Video', My Galaxy Video and Samsung Pay Mini. While these features can come in handy in everyday use, consumers these days also don't want to compromise on raw performance and photography requirements. We will test the Galaxy On6 and will give you a comprehensive report on the smartphone's performance as a daily driver.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Is it the best mid-range smartphone?

Bundled Launch Offers

Samsung has also bundled some offers to sweeten up the deal. Consumers looking to buy the Galaxy On6 can avail offers during the launch phase such as Flipkart's complete mobile protection plan for Rs. 49, no cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,610 from leading bank debit/credit cards as well as offers on the exchange.

Samsung Galaxy On6 customers on Jio would be entitled to get instant cash back of Rs. 2,750 in their MyJio account on recharging with Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 plan. They would also get a Double Data benefit on the first 4 recharges of Rs. 198 plan or above, giving them the freedom to enjoy sports, music or video and much more.