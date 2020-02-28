Samsung Launches Galaxy S10 Lite With Up To 512GB Storage News oi-Priyanka Dua

Samsung, which has recently launched the Galaxy S10 Lite with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is now available in one more variant. The company has launched a new variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The new variant will be selling at Rs. 44,999.

The new variant will available from March 1 on all retail stores, Samsung e-shops, Opera House, and on e-commerce platforms. Besides, the company is providing an exchange offer, worth Rs. 5,000 where buyers can buy the smartphone in exchange.

The smartphone features apps like Bixby, Samsung Pay, and Samsung Health. Besides, the smartphone comes with a platform called Samsung Knox, which is known as a security platform. Apart from that, you'll get Android 10 along with One U1 2.0 skin.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display along with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolutions. Besides, there's an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone supports the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 512GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered with a 4,500 mAh battery. It also comes with 27W fast charging support. There's a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes 48MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and 5MP macro camera. Upfront, you'll get a 32MP camera along with an f/2.2 aperture. On the other hand, Samsung is reportedly planning to launch another smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy A11 will feature a triple camera set up at the back and 6.4-inch LCD screen.

Meanwhile, a new report by TRA research said that Samsung is the most desired brand in India. The company topped the chart among all the smartphone companies. In fact, Apple has managed to get the second spot on the list.

Best Mobiles in India