Samsung launches Galaxy S9+ in Sunrise Gold variant

After launching new Tv series in India, Samsung today announced a new color variant of its best-selling Galaxy S9+.

The new Sunrise Gold variant is a limited edition offering and will be available or purchase starting June 20.

" The Sunrise Gold edition of Galaxy S9+ extends the color offerings of Galaxy S9+ with vibrant styles that embrace a modern and classic feel. In our endeavor to bring meaningful innovation for our consumers as part of our Make for India initiative, we are also delighted to introduce a one of its kind unified convergence solution between mobiles and television," said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India.

The company is providing one-time screen replacement as well as Rs 9000 cashback when the customers pay using Paytm Mall or ICICI Bank credit cards.

Launched in March 2018, Samsung Galaxy S9+ is also available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple.

On the specification front, the smartphone both Galaxy S9 and S9+ comes with features like fingerprint scanning, facial recognition capabilities enhanced with deep learning technology and Intelligent Scan; IP68 water, dust resistance; and fast wired and wireless charging capabilities.

Samsung has also announced a TV Control widget, which offers a one-of-its-kind unified convergence solution between mobiles and televisions.

Once enabled through Smart Things app, when a user is in the vicinity of a television, the TV Control widget will automatically show up on their phone and allow two-way screen mirroring and sound mirroring.

The TV Control widget also has a 'Play Sound' mode which allows consumers to stream and share music from their mobile with others around by using the television as a Bluetooth speaker using the "Device to TV" option.

Reverse sound mirroring using the 'TV to device' option turns social entertainment to personal entertainment. So, consumers can listen to TV sound on mobile earphones at night without disturbing others.