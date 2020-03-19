Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip In Mirror Gold Colour In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Samsung has recently extended its foldable smartphone series In India. The company has launched the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone at Rs. 1,09,999. Earlier, the smartphone was available in two color options- Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. Now, the company has added another color in that list, making it available in three colors -Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Black.

The smartphone comes with many benefits like one-time screen protection, accidental damage cover, and four months subscription of YouTube premium.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone: Details

The Galaxy Z Flip smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display along with 2636 x 1080 pixels resolution. Whereas, the secondary display at the rear features a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display along with 300 x 112-pixel resolution.

On the imaging front, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup. It includes a 12MP dual-pixel camera along with an f/1.8 aperture and 12MP wide-angle lens along with an f/2.2 aperture. Upfront, you'll get a10MP along with an f/2.4 aperture for the selfies. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered with a 3,300 mAh battery and 15W fast charging. The device supports 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 10 based.

Samsung Launches Galaxy A41 Smartphone In India

Meanwhile, the company has launched a new smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A41 features a 6.1-inch display and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A41 flaunts the triple-rear camera setup at the back. It includes 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and 5MP depth sensor, while upfront there's 25MP camera for selfie. The smartphone is fuelled with a 3,500 mAh battery along with 15W fast-charging support. It runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

