Samsung launches the world's first 5G-ready smartphone for European markets

Samsung has announced a range of new 5G operator partnerships that will see the rollout of Galaxy S10 5G across Europe this summer. Partnering with major mobile network operators in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK, Galaxy S10 5G pioneers Samsung's vision for global 5G network connectivity.

Galaxy S10 5G users will be able to experience true 5G connectivity via the following operators: Deutsche Telekom, EE, Orange, Sunrise, Swisscom, TIM, Telefonica, and Vodafone. Samsung is supported by global service providers to bring secure, trusted and powerful 5G connectivity to the region.

Up to roughly 20 times faster than 4G, 5G on Galaxy S10 5G introduces hyper-fast streaming and download speeds, powerful mobile hot-spotting, 4K video calling, and elevated mobile gaming experience.

The first-ever true 5G smartphone, Galaxy S10 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 505ppi. It is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The device comes equipped with a quadruple camera with Dual OIS. It comprises a 12MP Telephoto lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and 16MP ultra-wide lens with up to 10x zoom. It also has an additional 3D depth sensor. For selfies, there's a dual camera setup with a 10MP Dual Pixel lens and an 8MP RGB Depth sensor.

It is built with defense-grade Samsung Knox, as well as secure storage backed by hardware, which houses your private keys for blockchain-enabled mobile services. Samsung has also used next-generation Wi-Fi 6, which gives you prioritized and four times faster access over other users in crowded areas, like an airport.