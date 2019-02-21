ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung launches the world's first 5G-ready smartphone for European markets

    Samsung gives a peek into the future.

    By
    |

    Samsung has announced a range of new 5G operator partnerships that will see the rollout of Galaxy S10 5G across Europe this summer. Partnering with major mobile network operators in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK, Galaxy S10 5G pioneers Samsung's vision for global 5G network connectivity.

    Samsung launches the world's first 5G-ready smartphone for Europe

     

    Galaxy S10 5G users will be able to experience true 5G connectivity via the following operators: Deutsche Telekom, EE, Orange, Sunrise, Swisscom, TIM, Telefonica, and Vodafone. Samsung is supported by global service providers to bring secure, trusted and powerful 5G connectivity to the region.

    Up to roughly 20 times faster than 4G, 5G on Galaxy S10 5G introduces hyper-fast streaming and download speeds, powerful mobile hot-spotting, 4K video calling, and elevated mobile gaming experience.

    The first-ever true 5G smartphone, Galaxy S10 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 505ppi. It is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

    The device comes equipped with a quadruple camera with Dual OIS. It comprises a 12MP Telephoto lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and 16MP ultra-wide lens with up to 10x zoom. It also has an additional 3D depth sensor. For selfies, there's a dual camera setup with a 10MP Dual Pixel lens and an 8MP RGB Depth sensor.

    It is built with defense-grade Samsung Knox, as well as secure storage backed by hardware, which houses your private keys for blockchain-enabled mobile services. Samsung has also used next-generation Wi-Fi 6, which gives you prioritized and four times faster access over other users in crowded areas, like an airport.

    Read More About: samsung 5g smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 3:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue