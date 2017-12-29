Samsung, LG, Motorola, HTC confirm they do not slow down older devices

Apple recently confirmed that it slows down older iPhones in order to prevent sudden shutdowns caused by degraded batteries. Naturally, the announcement was not well received by the customers.

Consequently, people from different parts of the world have filed lawsuits against the iPhone maker. The company has also been asked by Korean authorities to explain the reason for the slowdown thoroughly. Even worse, Apple could face criminal charges as part of a lawsuit in France. Currently, there 10 class-action lawsuits against the company over the battery fiasco.

While the Cupertino-giant is under the fire, Android smartphone manufacturers see this as the perfect opportunity to rub salt on Apple's wounds. Four big players in the Android world have confirmed that they do not turn to such practices on older devices.

Samsung, LG, HTC, and Motorola have all denied intentional slowdowns on their older models. They have further explained that in statements to media that they do not reduce the speed of the CPU on devices with depleting batteries.

"This is not something we do," commented HTC in a statement. Lenovo-owned Motorola also explained that "we do not throttle CPU performance based on older batteries."

When LG was asked it it slows downs its older devices to prevent sudden shutdowns, the company replied "never have, never will! We care what our customers think." Well, the South Korean manufacturer didn't miss a chance to subtly pick on Apple.

Another South Korean tech giant, Samsung, provided a more detailed statement on the issue by saying, "Product quality has been and will always be Samsung Mobile's top priority. We ensure extended battery life of Samsung mobile devices through multi-layer safety measures, which include software algorithms that govern the battery charging current and charging duration. We do not reduce CPU performance through software updates over the life cycles of the phone."

As we have reported earlier today, Apple has posted a public letter to their customers apologizing for slowing down old iPhone models. The company has slashed the price of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements from $79 to $29 for iPhone 6 or newer models that need a battery replacement.