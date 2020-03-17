ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Might Be Working On 1-inch 150MP Smartphone Camera Sensor

    By
    |

    Samsung is currently the only smartphone camera maker that provides a massive 108MP camera. And the company is might be working on yet another high-resolution smartphone camera sensor to beat its own record and it is likely to be the world's first 150MP camera, which will be featured on an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone.

    Samsung Might Be Working On 1-inch 150MP Smartphone Camera Sensor

     

    According to the leak, the upcoming 150MP smartphone camera sensor from Samsung will be the biggest sensor (physical size) and is expected to a 1-inch sensor, much bigger than the 1/1.2-inch sensor used on the Nokia 808 Pureview.

    Just like the 108MP sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the upcoming 150MP sensor will use nonacell pixel-binning technology to effectively combine 9 pixels into one that results in native 16MP images.

    Likely to Debut With A Xiaomi Smartphone

    Just like the 108MP camera sensor on the Mi MIX Alpha or the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the upcoming 150MP camera is likely to debut with the next-generation Mi MIX series of smartphones. Similarly, OEMs like Vivo and Oppo are likely to adapt to this camera sensor as well. We can expect the launch of the first smartphone with a 150MP camera sensor by Q4 2020 and is likely to go mainstream in 2021.

    What's The Use Of 150MP Camera Sensor?

    A higher resolution camera sensor may not always take a better picture compared to a lower resolution camera sensor. However, considering the sensor size, it will be able to capture more light, which will result in improved low-light and night light photography. Similarly, it can offer features like native 8K recording as well

    Just like the 108MP camera sensor, the 150MP camera sensor will also be an expensive one, and the phone bearing the sensor is likely to cost a bit more than the competition with a similar specification. Considering this trend, Samsung is likely to announce a higher resolution (more than 150MP) smartphone cameras as well.

    Via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones Camera
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X