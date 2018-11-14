Samsung might be working on a holographic display, patent reveals

Samsung seems to be working on new ways to build high-quality holographic display panels. This will reduce the processing power drastically, according to a recent patent filing published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The patent suggests that the company is aiming to move holographic technology away from eye strain-inducing parallax methods. Using the spatial light modular, progressive scanning, and eye tracking this could be made possible.

Multiple images of the projected scene, object, or image would be displayed and the specifics for each will based on the tracking of viewer's pupil. Each successive frame is displayed at high-resolution from the continuously shifting position of the 'observer' within a set range of locations.

This doesn't indicate towards a new hardware, instead, the company could rely on "currently commercialized" display apparatus for high-res output while trimming down the power required. The new patented technology seems to build on previous implementations of holographic tech.

Besides, Samsung has also won a patent that will enhance the camera of its smartphones. It adds a rotating mechanism which changes the way how a camera moves from the inside out.

Filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) under patent number US10070062, the application shows how the components and actuators can be aligned in a way letting the 'entire barrel' to tilt.

Another surprising patent that Samsung filed for was a notched smartphone. At least that's what the application spotted by LetsGoDigital suggests. The application suggests a notched smartphone that wouldn't be as intrusive as other smartphones. The notch will only house the selfie camera, while other sensors will be placed on the top bezel. These sensors would be tucked in a series of holes that would also double as a loudspeaker.

If the latest reports are to believed, the Galaxy S10 will have a small punch hole to accommodate the front camera. Now, known tipster Evan Blass has joined the party, revealing few important details about the smartphone.