Samsung Might Bring OIS Technology For All Galaxy A-Series Devices From 2022

Samsung has been on a launching spree. The South Korean tech giant recently brought the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3. ​Apart from the flagship devices, the brand has launched several mid-range devices lately including the Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A52, and so on. Now, the brand is reportedly planning to start offering the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature for all mid-range Galaxy A series smartphones starting next year.

The Optical Image Stabilization system (OIS) is basically a tool that offers clear and sharp photos even in low-light conditions. Without OIS, the image quality could be blurry in low light.

Samsung Could Offers OIS Technology For All A-Series Devices

Previously, we have seen the OIS technology was only available in the flagship offerings. However, the brand is now started to offering the OIS feature in some upper mid-range devices such as the Galaxy A52s, Galaxy A52, and the Galaxy A72. But the brand is said to include the OIS feature in all A-series devices from next year.

However, there is no official word on this. But there is a chance this speculation turns out to be true. Nowadays, brands like Realme, Xiaomi, and POCO are offering high-end features at an accessible price tag for which Samsung mid-range devices are lagging far behind.

Besides, the brand is also started offering a higher refresh rate and 5G connectivity for mid-range devices. The brand seems to be preparing to tighten its mid-range segment with all these features. For the unaware, the brand has recently announced the Galaxy A52s 5G at Rs. 35,999 in India which also features a 64MP main lens with OIS support.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Features To Check Out

Apart from the OIS technology, Samsung also makes use of a 120Hz refresh rate for the Galaxy A52 5G. The processing is handled by the SD778G chipset and it packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging. The 64MP main lens of the Galaxy A52s is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a pair of 5MP macro and telephoto sensors. Upfront, the device has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.

