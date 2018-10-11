ENGLISH

Samsung might ditch 3.5mm headphone jack on Galaxy Note 10: Report

Samsung planning to drop the concept of 3.5mm headphone jack from its flagship smartphone Galaxy Note 10. All you need to know.

    Samsung is said to be working on its upcoming smartphone the Galaxy Note 10 which will be the 2019 flagship. The phone is been in rumors and speculation for quite a while. As we know there is the brand like Apple who has already boycotted the 3.5mm jacks from their smartphones. However, Samsung is from those who are still stuck with the concept of 3.5mm headphone jack. A new report has surfaced on the web which claimed that the company is considering to remove the headphone jack from the Note 10 or Galaxy S11.

    We don't know why the company is planning to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack. At the time when Apple ditched the headphone jack, there were many companies and critics to make the company about this decision. Google was also among one of them but later they also dropped the 3.5mm jack with the Pixel 2.

    Same like that OnePlus also follow the same thing and promoted its OnePlus 6 with the headphone port. However, we all know that the company is going to the ditch it in the upcoming OnePlus 6T. Samsung is the only company who is left with the audio port in its flagship smartphone. Let's see how long the company will stick with the same idea.

    According to the etnews report, the company is in talks to ditch the ports on the Galaxy Note 10 or S11. There is a lot of time to know what exactly Samsung is planning for its future phones. We can expect some more details about the smartphone in the upcoming days.

    Just to recall the company has recently launched its latest flagship Galaxy Note 9. The smartphone is up for grabs on Flipkart, under the Big Billion Days sale. The device is listed for Rs 67,900 for the 6GB RAM and 128G variant.

    You can also buy the smartphone with No-Cost EMI option starting at Rs 7,545 per month. HDFC credit and debit cardholders are getting an instant cashback of Rs 6000. You can also get up to Rs 21,000 exchange value on the old smartphone.

    Thursday, October 11, 2018, 13:34 [IST]
