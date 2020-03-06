ENGLISH

    Samsung Might Launch Galaxy A31 With MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

    By
    |

    Samsung is all set to give a tough fight to all Chinese handset makers, as it is reportedly working on many devices. The company is planning to launch phones in the affordable segment. It also seems that Samsung is now planning to bring a new smartphone in its A-series.

    Samsung Might Launch Galaxy A31 With MediaTek Helio P65 SoC

     

    Samsung A31: Expected Specification

    There is no announcement by the company, but as per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will run Android 10. The smartphone is likely to come with 4GB of RAM and the MediaTek Helio P65 processor.

    The Galaxy A31 was first spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification website, with a model number SM-A315F/DS. The smartphone is likely to have a 5,000 mAh battery.

    Furthermore, many reports claim that it will have a triple camera setup. It includes 48MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera, and a macro camera. In fact, MySmartPrice said that the smartphone will feature 64GB and 128GB variants.

    It is also expected that the upcoming smartphone will be a successor of the Samsung Galaxy A30. The company has launched this device in February 2019. The smartphone has recently received an update and now it runs Android 10. The Galaxy A30 flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen along with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The Galaxy A30 features two cameras at the back along with 16MP primary camera and 5MP sensor.

    The Samsung Galaxy A30 comes with the Exynos 7904 chipset , and it is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB. It comes with a 4,000 mAh battery along with Quick Charging technology.

    Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A11 in the country, reports 91 mobiles. The Galaxy A11 will support a 6.4-inch display along with Android 10. On the imaging front, the smartphone will feature a 13MP camera.

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
