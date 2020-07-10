Samsung Might Not Bundle Charger With Smartphones From 2021 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung doesn't seem to plan on offering chargers with its phones similar to Apple's plan. It is feared that next year's Samsung smartphones will not have chargers and there is a lot of controversy around this. According to a report, the company may not add chargers to reduce its costs. The report also adds that it is not yet clear whether the plan would work.

If this plan is really applicable, it is not possible to say that Samsung will reduce the price of its phones because the charger is not such an expensive item.

According to South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung is likely not to include chargers in the retail packaging of its smartphones from next year. The company is said to be doing this to reduce the rising cost of smartphones. The report claims that the company may be planning to enable 5G support for smartphones.

However, Samsung did not give any confirmation in this regard. So, it would be better to take the all details as hints only. There is no mention of how much the phones will cost if this happens.

It has recently come to our notice that Apple plans to drop the headphones and charger in its upcoming iPhone 12 retail box. So, if this is the case with android phones then maybe the rest of the brands will follow suit.

If Samsung goes ahead with its plan, users will be forced to buy chargers paying extra money or using chargers of their previous phones. However, it also has a downside. If you charge the phone with another brand's charger it can damage the battery and charging port as well.

On the other hand, Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event is set to take place on August 5, where the company is expected to launch multiple products. The Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip are reported to be launched.

